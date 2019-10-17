Kevin Rowland isn't interested in performing the legends' slot at Glastonbury with Dexys Midnight Runners.

The Sunday afternoon slot at Michael and Emily Eavis' world famous festival has become one of highlights of the event but Kevin isn't bothered about singing his greatest hits at Worthy Farm, at the moment.

When asked if he wants to perform at Glastonbury with Dexys, the 'Come On Eileen' hitmaker said: ''Who knows? No plans at the moment. You never know, I don't know. I'm (not) really up for it at the moment, we'll see.''

The 66-year-old musician was honoured at the Q Awards in London on Wednesday (16.10.19) with the Classic Songwriter prize and he admits that now he is older he appreciates the recognition for his work more than ever before.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the ceremony, which was held at The Roundhouse, he said: ''I'm grateful for it. It's very good, but I've had some great co-writers, you know, otherwise you wouldn't of even heard of me without them guys, so, you know, I've been lucky.

''I probably appreciate it a little bit more now, you know, now that I'm not so involved in the business. It's great to get something like this.''

Glastonbury 2020 will see Motown icon Diana Ross perform the legends' slot and she follows in the footsteps of the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Nile Rodgers who have all played the Pyramid Stage.