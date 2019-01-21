Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has recalled the day he lost $40,000 worth of music equipment in the California wildfire.
Kevin Parker has recalled having $40,000 worth of his studio gear burst into flames during the California wildfire.
The Tame Impala star has admitted he was ''lucky'' to make it out of the property he was renting in the Malibu Hills in November, when the devastating blaze, which saw 98 civilians and six firefighters lose their lives, caused serious devastation to thousands of properties - including those of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler.
The 'Let It Happen' hitmaker was staying in the property to work on music for 2019, and felt ''a wave of panic'' as he stood and watched the fire roar through the hills.
Kevin had woken up earlier than he usually would, meaning he escaped, taking with him his laptop and Hofner guitar, but the rest of his music equipment didn't make it.
He recalled to Seven West Media: ''I usually sleep a bit later, so it's quite lucky that I woke up when I did.
''I didn't know where else to go ... At least I knew I could jump in the water.
''I stood and watched the flames burning the hillside for an hour.''
In November, Kevin took to Instagram to share a picture of the equipment in his rented apartment, and wrote: ''RIP to all this gear (and someone's beautiful house) in Malibu. I made it out with my laptop and the Hofner. My heart breaks for the wildlife (sic)''
Tame Impala are set to release their hotly-anticipated follow-up to their 2015 LP 'Currents' this year.
Speaking about his aspirations for the record, the 33-year-old musician told the news outlet in the band's hometown of Perth, Australia: ''We've just got to pull out all the stops.''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.