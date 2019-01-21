Kevin Parker has recalled having $40,000 worth of his studio gear burst into flames during the California wildfire.

The Tame Impala star has admitted he was ''lucky'' to make it out of the property he was renting in the Malibu Hills in November, when the devastating blaze, which saw 98 civilians and six firefighters lose their lives, caused serious devastation to thousands of properties - including those of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler.

The 'Let It Happen' hitmaker was staying in the property to work on music for 2019, and felt ''a wave of panic'' as he stood and watched the fire roar through the hills.

Kevin had woken up earlier than he usually would, meaning he escaped, taking with him his laptop and Hofner guitar, but the rest of his music equipment didn't make it.

He recalled to Seven West Media: ''I usually sleep a bit later, so it's quite lucky that I woke up when I did.

''I didn't know where else to go ... At least I knew I could jump in the water.

''I stood and watched the flames burning the hillside for an hour.''

In November, Kevin took to Instagram to share a picture of the equipment in his rented apartment, and wrote: ''RIP to all this gear (and someone's beautiful house) in Malibu. I made it out with my laptop and the Hofner. My heart breaks for the wildlife (sic)''

Tame Impala are set to release their hotly-anticipated follow-up to their 2015 LP 'Currents' this year.

Speaking about his aspirations for the record, the 33-year-old musician told the news outlet in the band's hometown of Perth, Australia: ''We've just got to pull out all the stops.''