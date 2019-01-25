Tame Impala's Kevin Parker forgot to tell his band about their Coachella booking.

The psychedelic rock band have been announced as one of the this year's headliners for the iconic California festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio and 33-year-old frontman Kevin let the set that he forgot to relay the news to touring bandmates Cam Avery, Dominic Simper and Julien Barbagallo.

In a new interview with Australian newspaper The Sunday Times, Kevin said: ''They would've woken up, seen the poster and thought it was a joke, if they read this interview, they'll know I forgot. We're not much of a celebratory gang.''

The 'Less I Know The Better' hitmaker also offered an update on the next Tame Impala album, revealing he is not working to a strict deadline as he prepares to release the follow-up to 2015's 'Currents'.

Kevin admits working with Lady GaGa - who referred to the Australian musician as a ''musical genius'' for his input to her 2016 single 'Perfect Illusion' - has influenced his next record and made him appreciate the excitement of his fans for what he's going to do next.

He said: ''I like to think that the album is its own thing, I wouldn't want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.

''Anticipation is good ... I want to be the kind of artist that feels empowered by people waiting to hear what I've got. This is the Gaga in me speaking.''