Kevin Parker forgot to tell the rest of Tame Impala that they had been booked as one of the headlining acts for this year's Coachella festival.
Tame Impala's Kevin Parker forgot to tell his band about their Coachella booking.
The psychedelic rock band have been announced as one of the this year's headliners for the iconic California festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio and 33-year-old frontman Kevin let the set that he forgot to relay the news to touring bandmates Cam Avery, Dominic Simper and Julien Barbagallo.
In a new interview with Australian newspaper The Sunday Times, Kevin said: ''They would've woken up, seen the poster and thought it was a joke, if they read this interview, they'll know I forgot. We're not much of a celebratory gang.''
The 'Less I Know The Better' hitmaker also offered an update on the next Tame Impala album, revealing he is not working to a strict deadline as he prepares to release the follow-up to 2015's 'Currents'.
Kevin admits working with Lady GaGa - who referred to the Australian musician as a ''musical genius'' for his input to her 2016 single 'Perfect Illusion' - has influenced his next record and made him appreciate the excitement of his fans for what he's going to do next.
He said: ''I like to think that the album is its own thing, I wouldn't want in 20 years to be listening to an album I made now and think that I finished it for any deadline or any particular reason. It was finished because it was finished.
''Anticipation is good ... I want to be the kind of artist that feels empowered by people waiting to hear what I've got. This is the Gaga in me speaking.''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...