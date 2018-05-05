Kevin Hart's sex tape partner feels ''vindicated'' after the actor's friend was accused of trying to extort him.

Montia Sabbag has always insisted that she had nothing to do with someone threatening to leak the intimate tape of her and Kevin and now that the married actor's close pal Jonathan Todd Jackson, who is known as Action Jackson, has been arrested for allegedly filming them, she is happy that her name has been cleared.

Montia told TMZ: ''I was so relieved, this whole process has been crazy and my name has been dragged through the mud. I just feel really happy and fortunate that this has all come to light.

''I know who I am as a person so I really don't let anything like that bother me but it definitely has taken a toll mentally but it's all over now so I'm good.''

Montia's attorney Lisa Bloom added that Montia had suspected JT for some time.

She explained: ''We gave a statement about six months ago and although we didn't want to name anyone publicly because we didn't have any proof but this was always somebody that we were suspicious of.''

Meanwhile, Kevin, 38, has been left ''hurt'' and in ''complete disbelief'' after his close friend was charged with extortion.

He tweeted: ''Mind blown...Hurt...at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW. (sic)''

According to TMZ, Jackson had been friends with Kevin for over 15 years and was a guest at his bachelor party before the comic wed Eniko Parrish.

He has been charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter and if convicted, he could face up to four years in jail.

Last September, Kevin issued a public apology to his family after learning he'd been targeted in the extortion attempt.

The 'Central Intelligence' star - who has Heaven, 13, and Hendrix, 10, with ex-wife Torrei and son Kenzo, five months -with spouse Eniko - posted an emotional video in which he discussed his ''mistakes'' and claimed there was someone trying to make ''financial gain'' from his past antics.

He said in the Instagram post: ''I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back.

''And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form.

''And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologised to, that would be my wife and my kids.

''And I just, you know, it's a s***ty moment. It's a s***ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behaviour.

''At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes (sic).''