Kerry Washington's hair stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew wanted to create 'heavenly' hair for the star to compliment the 'Heavenly Bodies' theme of the Met Gala.
The hair stylist chose to embrace the 41-year-old actress's natural hair as she rocked a textured look for the annual event's 2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination theme and was inspired by her dazzling gold floor-length gown when she was choosing which hairstyle to go for.
Takisha told People Style: ''When I saw Kerry in her Ralph Lauren Collection dress, I instantly thought she had to have some big, heavenly hair. So I went for it!''
To get Kerry's hair red-carpet ready ahead of arriving at the Met Gala, which was held at the Great Hall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (07.05.18), she prepped the Neutrogena spokesperson's locks with the brand's Anti-Residue Shampoo and Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask.
Then she decided to add in some extensions for extra volume before diffusing her curls with an air dryer and running over the look with a Tangle Teezer hairbrush to loosen the waves and added some Lorraine Schwartz accessories for extra glam.
She said: ''Finally I added the Lorraine Schwartz [headpiece] to the left side of her head to finish off her look!''
The 'Scandal' star's make-up artist Carola Gonzalez used Kerry's own Neutrogena Essential make-up line - which includes an eye shadow and a cheek palette - in order to represent the beauty brand on the red carpet.
And the mum-of-two enjoys working with the beauty industries' best professionals over the years and admits she is always trying to ''pick up'' their top tips.
She told PopSugar: ''I have learned so much from the makeup artists and hairstylists that I work with.
''From the hair and makeup chair on films and TV shows to red carpets and photo shoots, I get to rub elbows with the most talented artists in beauty at a consistent basis. So I'm always trying to pick up whatever I can.''
