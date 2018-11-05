Kenya Moore has given birth to a baby girl.

The 47-year-old actress welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly - whom she has with husband Marc Daly -into the world on Sunday morning (04.11.18) via emergency cesarean section after undergoing vitro fertilisation, with the little one weighing a tiny 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

Kenya admitted she is feeling ''weak'' after losing ''a lot of blood'' during the birth, but also ''blessed'' with her new bundle of ''love''.

Kenya wrote on Instagram: ''She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me.

God is so good. We are blessed and doing well.

My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.

#TheDalys #babydaly #BrooklynDaly #family #love (sic)''

The couple have named their newborn after the US city where they first met and ''fell in love'', and the middle name is a nod to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's star's late grandmother, who was her guardian.

She told PEOPLE.com ''Brooklyn because that's where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me.''

Brooklyn is ''very alert and active'', a relief for the couple after the model was diagnosed with preeclampsia - a pregnancy complication categorised by high blood pressure - which caused Kenya to gain 17 pounds within a week.

Revealing she had the condition in October, alongside a picture of her swollen feet, Kenya wrote on Instagram: I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia... I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!

I took more tests. Baby is fine but if they come back higher #babydaly will have to come same day.

Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes.Thank God I have great doctors. #babydaly #highrisk #love #family #miraclebaby #kenyamoore #babybump #pregnantover40 (sic)''

Kenya previously said she couldn't wait to be a mother, as she has ''so much love to give'' to her impending arrival.

She said: ''I have so much love to give to my baby and I'm just so thankful that I will have the opportunity to do so. I've been through so much in my personal life and to finally get to this point and to be supported, it's the most amazing feeling that anyone could ever have.''