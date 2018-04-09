Kenya Moore is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly.

The 47-year-old reality star announced the couple's happy news on the first part of a 10-episode reunion season of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' on Sunday (08.04.18).

The 'Deliver us from Eva' actress admitted she was planning to keep the pregnancy a secret as it's still the early stages, but she couldn't help let it slip.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if she is pregnant, Kenya shared: ''We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year.

''Oh my God, I said that! I don't want to talk about the details because I'm still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.''

Kenya says she doesn't care if she is carrying a boy or a girl as long as they are healthy.

Asked if she had a preference, she replied: ''I want a healthy baby.''

Kenya and the businessman tied the knot just 10 months ago in a romantic ceremony on St. Lucia Beach in the Carribean, and the pair revealed then their plans to start a family.

Kenya said: ''We both want to start a family and soon - like, right away. We both want a child.''

In January, she revealed they had started considering their options, and it was previously reported Kenya was undergoing IVF treatments.

She said at the time: ''We have been really upfront about wanting to expand our family, and we have definitely been taking the proper steps to try to make that happen.''

Kenya and Marc first met through a mutual friend in June of 2016, however they didn't make their relationship official until December the same year.

Kenya - who had a troubled relationship with ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan - said that she wanted to protect her spouse from the spotlight.

She said: ''Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person - immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things.

''They tear people apart.

''And so for [Marc], he was like, 'This is about me and you

- it's not about me or you.'

''He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.''