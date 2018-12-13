Kenya Moore has revealed she could've bled to death during the ''scary'' three-hour c-section she underwent to welcome her first child with husband Marc Daly.
Kenya Moore could have died after being cut twice horizontally and vertically during a complicated three-hour c-section.
The 47-year-old actress welcomed daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly - whom she has with husband Marc Daly -into the world on November 4, via emergency cesarean section after undergoing vitro fertilisation, with the little one weighing a tiny 5 pounds and 12 ounces.
Kenya has opened up about the ''scary'' time and how doctors struggled to get her baby out because her fibroids were in the way.
In an interview with People magazine, she shared: ''They couldn't get the baby out.
''There were all these complications and they knew if they cut into a fibroid, I could potentially bleed out and die.
''So they ended up cutting me vertically too, to just get the baby out and make sure I survived the surgery. They were so scared they were going to lose me.''
The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star - who was also diagnosed preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication categorised by high blood pressure, which caused Kenya to gain 17 pounds within a week - said she got herself into a state of worry because Marc wasn't answering his phone and cried her way through the emotionally ''tough'' experience.
She told the publication: ''It was all happening so fast.
''I started crying because I got so scared.
''I couldn't get a hold of Marc, I didn't know what was going to happen.
''I just remember feeling overwhelmed with emotion. It was really tough.''
Kenya has shared the first photo of baby Brooklyn's face with her Instagram followers and admits she is ''so blessed'' to be a mother to a ''little angel''.
She said: ''I finally have everything I've dreamed of.
''She's so perfect in so many ways. This little angel ... so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It's all been so worth it.''
Posting a cute snap of Brooklyn - who has 17.6 thousand followers of her own on the social media app - snoozing on father Marc's arm, she wrote: ''Daddy's little girl #brooklyndaly #babydaly #love #family (sic)''
