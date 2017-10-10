Kendrick Lamar has added extra dates to his sold-out European leg of his 'The DAMN Tour' due to demand.

The 'Loyalty' hitmaker will now perform at the capital's The SSE Arena, Wembley on February 20, 2018 and he's also added a date in Paris at the Accorhotels Arena on February 26.

The rapper will kick off the European leg of his 'The DAMN Tour' in Dublin, Ireland, on February 7, 2018, before heading to Birmingham and Manchester, followed by a trip to Scotland to perform at Glasgow's SSH Hydro.

The 30-year-old star will complete his run of UK dates, in support of his 'DAMN' album, with a pair of London shows at The O2 Arena on February 12 and 13, where he will be joined by James Blake, before heading to Germany.

Kendrick's fourth studio album 'DAMN', which he is touring, topped the charts in the US with more than 400 million streams after he dropped the record in April, and he recently revealed it can be played backwards.

He said: ''I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realised you can play the album backwards.

''It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm.

''It's one of my favourite rhythms and tempos within the album. It's something that we definitely premeditate while we're in the studio.''

Tickets for the additional shows will go on sale on Friday (13.10.17) from 9am.

Kendrick Lamar's European tour dates are as follows:

February 2018

Wednesday 7 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Friday 9 Birmingham, Genting Arena

Saturday 10 Manchester, Arena

Sunday 11 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Monday 12 London, The O2

Tuesday 13 London, The O2

Thursday 15 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Tuesday 20, London, The SSE, Wembley

Thursday 22 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Friday 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Sunday 25 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Monday 26 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Tuesday 27 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

March 2018

Thursday 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Friday 2 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

Saturday 3 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe

Monday 5 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena