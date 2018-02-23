Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and her husband Hank Baskett still ''love each other very much'' despite their recent marital issues.

The 'Kendra on Top' star - who has eight-year-old son Hank IV, and daughter Alijah, three, with the sportsman - recently admitted to having relationship struggles with her spouse, but sources have now claimed the pair ''will always support one another'', and say the issues are just a bump in the road.

An insider told People magazine: ''Kendra and Hank are struggling, but they've always had issues. [They have] always been extremely proactive when it comes to working on their marriage, [both] for each other and for the kids.

''They love each other very much and will always support one another. Hank is such a blessing - he's a great father. He's always helping out and is very hands on.''

It comes after the 32-year-old star took to social media to slam reports her marriage problems were faked for the purposes of her reality show.

She wrote: Alongside a screenshot of an article titled 'Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra's Faking It for TV', she wrote on Instagram: ''1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense.

''2. Yes we are having issues. 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.

''5. These issues Hank n I are having in our home which we are tryin to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family. (sic)''

Kendra went on to thank her fans for their support and reassured them she is doing her best to get her relationship back on track.

She said: ''Thank you all for your support and understanding me at this time. I've been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol (sic)''