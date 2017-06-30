Kendra Wilkinson Baskett felt she had been stabbed in the back when her mother divulged details of her personal life on social media.

The 32-year-old glamour model has opened up about her feud with her estranged parent Patti Wilkinson, and has admitted the moment her relative took to social media to speak out about their ''issues'', and planned to sell a story about her, felt like a ''straight-up knife in the back'' to her.

Speaking about their fraught relationship on an episode of 'Kendra on Top', the television personality said: ''The thing you did that hurt me the most is going to social media with our issues.

''When my mom goes public and goes on social media, sells me out, it feels like a straight-up knife in the back. It hurts.''

Kendra - who has children Hank IV, seven, and three-year-old Alijah with her husband Hank Baskett - also feared if she rekindled her relationship with her mother, she would use something else ''against'' her in the future and pen another tell-all book about her because she has lost ''all the trust'' for her.

The blonde beauty added: ''I really didn't see a way to come back from that because I didn't know what would be used against me in the future.

''But I have to be honest. It makes me feel like there goes all the trust.''

And the former 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant felt ''really uncomfortable'' and scared being ''upfront and honest'' with Patti.

She said: ''Being this upfront and honest with my mom is really, really uncomfortable and scary for me to do.''

And Kendra has warned her mother not to release the book if she still wants her to be part of her family.

Speaking previously, she said: ''You can have your family back or you can write this book.''