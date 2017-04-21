Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett tells her son to go upstairs so she can have sex.

The 'Kendra On Top' star insists she has ''no shame'' in telling her seven-year-old son Hank Jr. that his mommy and daddy, Hank Baskett, need some time alone.

She said: ''I have no shame. I even tell little Hank sometimes, 'Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex. 'We got to have some sex Hank, okay? Go to your room. Play your video games.' You don't understand. These kids know earlier and earlier now.''

And the 31-year-old television personality - who also has two-year-old daughter Alijah with the former American football star - also isn't worried if her kids know her history as a Playboy bunny and her time at the Playboy mansion.

She told E! News: ''It starts now with teaching them who I am. They've been up to the Playboy Mansion. I have nothing to hide.''

Meanwhile, Kendra previously gushed that her husband makes her feel ''more successful''.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine.

''Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us.

''We are true best friends who f**k good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good... Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children... here's to eternity (sic)''