Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has forbidden her mother from seeing her children.

The 32-year-old television personality has a fraught relationship with her estranged parent Patti Wilkinson, and relation are at an all-time low after she announced she planned to write a tell-all book about her daughter.

The blonde beauty has now threatened Patti with an ultimatum, which will see Patti banned from seeing her grandchildren Alijah, three, and Hank Baskett, seven, if she publishes the memoir.

Speaking about the consequences her mother will face if she goes ahead and divulges everything about Kendra's life in the Playboy Mansion in an episode of 'Kendra On Top', which is set to air on Friday (14.07.17), Kendra said: ''There's no coming back. There's no having a relationship, there's no having your grandkids. You have a chance to have a real life. You have a chance to have your grandkids back. You have a chance to have a real family.''

Patti revealed her plans to pen the book in 2014, and when the former 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant - who competed on the programme in 2014 - found out about the project she felt she had been stabbed in the back by her mother.

Speaking previously about her relationship with Patti, Kendra said: ''The thing you did that hurt me the most is going to social media with our issues. When my mom goes public and goes on social media, sells me out, it feels like a straight-up knife in the back. It hurts.''

Kendra - who is married to retired NFL player Hank Baskett - also fears if she rekindles her mother and daughter bond, Patti will still go ahead and use something else ''against'' her in the future.

She added: ''I really didn't see a way to come back from that because I didn't know what would be used against me in the future.

''But I have to be honest. It makes me feel like there goes all the trust.''