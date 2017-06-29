Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is enjoying ''amazing'' Skype sex with her husband and claims her relationship with Hank Baskett is great even though they are miles apart.
The 32-year-old beauty is currently apart from her husband Hank Baskett - with whom she has children Hank IV, seven, and three-year-old Alijah - as he is in Los Angeles while she is working in Las Vegas on play 'Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man'.
However, Kendra insists the distance hasn't been a problem as they've been using technology to keep the spark alive in their relationship and she doesn't even care if the saucy footage ends up leaked on like.
She said: ''Since I've been doing this play, I've actually had this amazing, fun, long-distance relationship with my husband [who's in LA].
''I am doing a lot of Skype and FaceTime sex with Hank. I don't give a s--t if [it gets out and] people see it!''
However, the former Playboy model admitted she has been ''tempted'' to cheat on her husband.
She admitted in an interview with InTouch magazine: ''At the end of the day, the downside of being married is the temptation all around. You know, the sexual temptations.
''I am not going to lie -- I am a sexual person. I am a 32-year-old person, and sometimes the temptation calls. My fantasies are very strong, let's just leave it like that.''
Kendra recently paid a loving tribute to her spouse on their eighth wedding anniversary.
She tweeted: ''Happy anniversary to the love of my life n best friend. @TheHankBaskett (sic)''
Kendra also took to Instagram to post a photo of the happy couple, captioning it: ''I'm so proud of us choosing to stay on the same path. No other place I'd rather be. Happy anniversary @hank_baskett My heart is only yours forever! (sic)''
