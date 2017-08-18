Kendra Wilkinson Baskett won't ''sugarcoat'' her parenting.

The 32-year-old television personality - who has son Hank Jr., seven, and daughter Alijah, three, with her husband Hank Baskett - has said her approach to parenting is very ''upfront'' as she tries not to ''hide anything'' from her brood.

Speaking about her son, Kendra said: ''At the end of the day, I'm not going to hide anything. I'm very upfront. My kid has questions now ... and it's life and if he wants to know reality, then I'm going to give him reality -- I'm not going to sugarcoat anything, That's just the way I live.''

And the 'Kendra On Top' star insists Hank Jr., ''loves'' the no nonsense parenting, and dubbed both her children as ''amazing'' kids who are ''advanced for their age''.

She continued: ''That's how we're gonna work through our lives. I'm here to listen to him and talk to him and my daughter. They're just the most amazing kids and they're ready, you know, they're happy, they're very fulfilled as children. They've got their childhood. They're living like children. They dress like children. They have minds like children, but they're very advanced for their age when it comes to just understanding life and understanding reality.''

Kendra - who is currently starring in in the risqué show 'Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man' - also doesn't hide her career from her children, even if that involves exposing them to some more mature themes.

She added to People magazine: ''So, you know, we're driving around Vegas and my kids look up and see the biggest billboard with my face on it with the word 'Sex' attached to it, and I have no shame. We don't hide life from them. We have no shame when it comes to life and what they're about to see. They're so happy because of that. There are some kids that are so shielded and it's like that's their thing, but I don't shield my kids.''