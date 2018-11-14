Kelsey Merritt has revealed her beauty regime before her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show casting and has admitted that the secret to her eye look was Maybelline's Falsies Black Drama mascara.
Kelsey Merritt wore drugstore mascara to her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show casting.
Although the 22-year-old model - who is the first Filipino woman to ever walk in the Victoria's Secret show - walked the iconic catwalk in $918 worth of beauty products, she revealed the cosmetics she wore to her audition were far less expensive and included Maybelline's Falsies Black Drama mascara to achieve her eye look.
In a video for Vogue, Kelsey talked her fans through her everyday beauty regime and the star began prepping her skin by mixing moisturiser and sun cream, she then applies coconut oil to her entire body, noting that it's important to ''listen to what your skin needs''.
As for her go-to skin products, Kelsey uses a liquid low coverage foundation - so she doesn't cover up her freckles - and she confessed to wearing a shade darker than her skin tone.
She said: ''I love looking bronze and sun-kissed, so I usually use a shade darker than my skin tone.''
The brunette beauty finishes her face by lightly contouring and then applying concealer, although she admits that it's important not to have too much coverage on her face.
She explained she wants her makeup to: ''Bring out my best qualities -- not cover them up.''
In keeping with Kelsey's natural look, she finishes her regime with a light dusting of Charlotte Tilbury Beach Lip & Cheek Stick and bronzer, a touch of Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick, clear brow gel, a shade of golden glitter eyeshadow and finally the Falsies Black Drama mascara.
Another top tip from Kelsey is to keep an aloe plant near your bathroom and use the gel from the plant to nourish your scalp and dry ends of your hair.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.