Kelsea Ballerini has got engaged.

The 23-year-old country singer was proposed to on Christmas Day (25.12.16) by her boyfriend of just nine months, Morgan Evans, who popped the question while the blonde beauty was burning food.

Sharing the romantic moment on Instagram, she wrote: ''This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS. (sic)''

Kelsea also took to Twitter to share a close-up of the stunning ring.

Alongside the pic, she wrote: ''I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. (sic)''

Morgan - who is also a well-respected musician - had her diamond sparkler custom made in Nashville, Tennessee and said he wanted something ''classic and beautiful'' just like his wife-to-be.

He told PeopleStyle: ''I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville. I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her.''

And Kelsea now has another reason to keep in shape, fitting into a wedding gown, and she will also need to choose a dress to wear to the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12, where she is nominated for Best New Artist.

The 'Love Me Like You Mean It' hitmaker previously admitted she had only recently taken up regular exercise so she can stay in great shape on tour.

At the time, she spilled: ''I just started working out a month ago, because I hate it. I don't love cardio, but I want to feel stronger and I want to feel toned, so we do smaller weights and a ton of reps. I noticed I have more endurance now when I'm running around performing.''

Kelsea and Morgan are yet to set a date for their big day.