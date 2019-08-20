Kelsea Ballerini is writing the most ''heartbreaking'' songs she's ever written now she is married.

The 'I Hate Love Songs' hitmaker tied the knot with Morgan Evans in December 2017 and she admits she is writing the most sad songs of her career now because she finally ''understands'' what went wrong in her past relationships.

She said: ''I think now that I'm married, it gives me such a perspective on the other relationships that failed me. I'm writing the most heartbreaking songs I've ever written because I understand what went wrong before now. I think the older I get ... the more confident I feel about writing that kind of stuff. I write my songs, and I play guitar, and I write about what I'm going through. I'm just really excited to clean the slate again.''

And the 25-year-old country singer can't believe all the achievements she has already had in her career.

She told the Nashville Tennessean newspaper: ''I'm a 4 year old when it comes to this. 'm a baby. Doing an arena tour and joining the Grand Ole Opry, those are two things I didn't think would be on my horizon for a long time, if ever. It makes me really grateful, but it also makes me want to earn it just in case it was early. I want to make sure the music I make ... that I have this intentional time to make right now, is worthy of being an Opry member and worth of being in an arena.''