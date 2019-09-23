Kelsea Ballerini has teased what fans can expect from her next album which she already has 10 ''mainstream'' songs ready for.
Kelsea Ballerini wants to get ''weird'' on one of the songs on her next album.
The 'I Hate Love Songs' hitmaker is planning to release her follow-up to 2017's 'Unapologetically' next spring, and whilst the ''first 10'' tracks will be ''mainstream'', she wants to create a song that would never get played on radio and ''play'' around with her style.
Asked when fans can expect the album in an interview with the latest issue of Music Week magazine, Kelsea said: ''Next year, spring. We don't have a date yet.''
And on how many songs are ready to go , she replied: ''Ten songs. The first 10 songs are the ones that are singles or that feel mainstream and good for radio.
''I want to get those all mixed and mastered and then be like, 'OK, I want to do a weird song and a song that is going to crush live but will never be a radio single. I can play with the rest of it!''
The country pop star wanted to move away from making a concept record like her last studio effort, and instead create something that fans have to ''figure out'' for themselves.
The 26-year-old star also teased that there are two collaborations on the LP which features strings and horns.
She explained: ''So far on this record, there's just a lot going on.
''I mean, 'Homecoming Queen?'s a tell of that, there's a lot more country.
''There's also a lot more country pop.
''We have a song with horns, we have a song with a string quartet. ''We have two collaborations.
'Unapologetically' was a concept record - top to bottom, if you listened to it, it told a story.
''This is opposite of that. It's quite liberating - this one's just like, 'Here you go, try and figure this out!'''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
'Charli' sees Charli XCX continue to innovate, never being afraid to get honest and show her vulnerability.
Angel of the north Sam Fender has finally graced our ears with his highly anticipated debut album Hypersonic Missiles.
JPEGMAFIA is back already with his newest record 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs' and we doubt anyone could've seen this coming.
They release album 'Destruction/Reconstruction' on September 20th 2019.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...