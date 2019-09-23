Kelsea Ballerini wants to get ''weird'' on one of the songs on her next album.

The 'I Hate Love Songs' hitmaker is planning to release her follow-up to 2017's 'Unapologetically' next spring, and whilst the ''first 10'' tracks will be ''mainstream'', she wants to create a song that would never get played on radio and ''play'' around with her style.

Asked when fans can expect the album in an interview with the latest issue of Music Week magazine, Kelsea said: ''Next year, spring. We don't have a date yet.''

And on how many songs are ready to go , she replied: ''Ten songs. The first 10 songs are the ones that are singles or that feel mainstream and good for radio.

''I want to get those all mixed and mastered and then be like, 'OK, I want to do a weird song and a song that is going to crush live but will never be a radio single. I can play with the rest of it!''

The country pop star wanted to move away from making a concept record like her last studio effort, and instead create something that fans have to ''figure out'' for themselves.

The 26-year-old star also teased that there are two collaborations on the LP which features strings and horns.

She explained: ''So far on this record, there's just a lot going on.

''I mean, 'Homecoming Queen?'s a tell of that, there's a lot more country.

''There's also a lot more country pop.

''We have a song with horns, we have a song with a string quartet. ''We have two collaborations.

'Unapologetically' was a concept record - top to bottom, if you listened to it, it told a story.

''This is opposite of that. It's quite liberating - this one's just like, 'Here you go, try and figure this out!'''