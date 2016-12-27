Kelsea Ballerini's engagement ring is custom made.

The 23-year-old singer was proposed to by her partner Morgan Evans - after just nine months of dating - on Christmas Day (25.12.16) and he has opened up about wanting to have the jewel made to be ''classic and beautiful'' just like the blonde beauty.

Talking about the diamond dazzler, he told PeopleStyle: ''I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville. I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her.''

Country musician Kelsea announced the proposal on Instagram on the day and explained how she was burning food when he knelt down on one knee and popped the question.

Alongside a photo of the pair hugging, she wrote: ''This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS. (sic)''

Kelsea also took to Twitter to share a close-up of the stunning ring.

Alongside the pic, she wrote: ''I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. (sic)''

2017 already looks set to be a big year for the 'Love Me Like You Mean It' hitmaker as she has been nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys.