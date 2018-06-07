Kelsea Ballerini thought her CMT Awards outfit was the ''coolest thing ever''.

The 24-year-old singer walked the red carpet on Wednesday (07.06.18) in custom-made sequin black pants and a matching crop top and she was excited that designer Brandon Maxwell crafted the outfit on the spot when she went to visit him last month.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I was in New York, probably a month ago, and visited my friend Brandon Maxwell and he was like, 'Can you try on those pants?' And I was like, 'Oh, the black sequin pants?'

''And I tried them on and he got the roll of fabric and made this top for me. And then my after-performance outfit is another version of this that he made on my body.

''They're just the coolest thing ever! It's like another form of art. I was just fascinated. He's amazing. It was fun, it was really fun.''

However, Kelsea admitted her ensemble wasn't entirely comfortable.

She quipped: ''I feel like I can't properly breathe. I'm totally sucking it in. 100 percent.''

Meanwhile, the designer himself described working with the 'Legends' singer as a ''dream''.

He gushed: ''I loved Kelsea from the moment I heard her voice. I made my Fall 2017 Collection to the soundtrack of her first album and working with her was a dream. Her soul is as beautiful as the voice and I enjoyed every second.''

The 'I Hate Love Songs' hitmaker's stylist, Krista Roser, felt honoured to collaborate with the designer.

She said: ''Working with Brandon was such an honour. I have followed him and his talents since he started as a stylist. His designs are modern and classic, so working with him with Kelsea was such a natural collaboration. We literally just started creating this dream look on Kelsea right in his office.''