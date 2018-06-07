Kelsea Ballerini thought her CMT Awards outfit was the ''coolest thing ever'' because designer Brandon Maxwell created it in an instant for her.
Kelsea Ballerini thought her CMT Awards outfit was the ''coolest thing ever''.
The 24-year-old singer walked the red carpet on Wednesday (07.06.18) in custom-made sequin black pants and a matching crop top and she was excited that designer Brandon Maxwell crafted the outfit on the spot when she went to visit him last month.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I was in New York, probably a month ago, and visited my friend Brandon Maxwell and he was like, 'Can you try on those pants?' And I was like, 'Oh, the black sequin pants?'
''And I tried them on and he got the roll of fabric and made this top for me. And then my after-performance outfit is another version of this that he made on my body.
''They're just the coolest thing ever! It's like another form of art. I was just fascinated. He's amazing. It was fun, it was really fun.''
However, Kelsea admitted her ensemble wasn't entirely comfortable.
She quipped: ''I feel like I can't properly breathe. I'm totally sucking it in. 100 percent.''
Meanwhile, the designer himself described working with the 'Legends' singer as a ''dream''.
He gushed: ''I loved Kelsea from the moment I heard her voice. I made my Fall 2017 Collection to the soundtrack of her first album and working with her was a dream. Her soul is as beautiful as the voice and I enjoyed every second.''
The 'I Hate Love Songs' hitmaker's stylist, Krista Roser, felt honoured to collaborate with the designer.
She said: ''Working with Brandon was such an honour. I have followed him and his talents since he started as a stylist. His designs are modern and classic, so working with him with Kelsea was such a natural collaboration. We literally just started creating this dream look on Kelsea right in his office.''
