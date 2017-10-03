Kelsea Ballerini refuses to cut her ''guilty pleasures'' out of her diet.

The 24-year-old singer and songwriter has admitted she boasts a healthy and balanced diet, which sees her eat clean and nutritious meals ''eighty per cent'' of the time, but she cannot entirely give up her sweet treats that she will indulge in ''20 per cent''.

Speaking about her eating plan to PEOPLE, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''Eighty percent healthy and 20 percent giving in to cravings.

''I genuinely love food so I never want to completely cut my guilty pleasures out of my diet. I believe in the power of moderation.''

The 'Peter Pan' hitmaker has revealed she will tuck into an omelette every morning, will snack on nuts, she will enjoy a Mediteranean salad with sundried tomatoes and chickpeas for her lunch before eating roast chicken with steamed vegetables for her dinner with an occasional glass of wine after a performance.

Kelsea got engaged to her partner Morgan Evans in December last year, and the star has revealed her fiancé often ''steals'' her skincare products.

Speaking previously about her lover, she said: ''My fiancé always steals any of my face and skincare stuff. I'll have it in my bag ready to leave and I'll leave, and it won't be in my bag anymore.''

And when it comes to her beauty routine, the Tennessee-born musician couldn't rate dry shampoo any more highly, and has admitted she uses the product ''all the time'' because it saves time.

She added: ''I am a firm believer in the power of dry shampoo. I use it all the time, I think it's great, it saves you from having to wash your hair all the time.''