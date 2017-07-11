Kelsea Ballerini's fiancé ''steals'' her skincare products.

The 'Yeah Boy' hitmaker has revealed her partner Morgan Evans is ''always'' borrowing her face and skincare things, so much so that when she leaves to go somewhere its no longer in her bag anymore.

She said: ''My fiancé always steals any of my face and skincare stuff. I'll have it in my bag ready to leave and I'll leave, and it won't be in my bag anymore.''

And when it comes to her beauty routine, Kelsea couldn't rate dry shampoo any more highly.

She shared: ''I am a firm believer in the power of dry shampoo. I use it all the time, I think it's great, it saves you from having to wash your hair all the time.''

Kelsea wore a stunning burgundy Michael Costello gown to the Country Music Awards and admitted she found the dress on Instagram and just had to have it.

She gushed: ''It was this beautiful burgundy Michael Costello gown that I actually saw him post on his Instagram and I screenshotted it to my stylist and was like, 'That's my CMA dress.' It was one of those that I just saw and fell in love with ... it was just classy and felt like a princess dress. [I wore] hot pink Marchesa heels [underneath]. I had never worn Marchesa before, so I felt really cool.''

And the blonde beauty looks up to Shania Twain, who she dubbed a ''style icon'' and praised her for ''pushing boundaries'' with the iconic leopard print cloak that she wore in the 'That Don't Impress Me Much' music video.

Kelsea told PeopleStyle: ''If I ever wore a leopard cloak, no. I couldn't do it. She can, she's Shania.''