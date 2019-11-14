Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans are ''looking forward'' to becoming parents.

The country music stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in December 2017, and Morgan has admitted that whilst they can't wait to become parents, they are ''a way off'' from starting a family yet.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night (13.11.19), the 34-year-old hunk said: ''I feel like everyone around us is having babies right now. It's unbelievable, even on the red carpet there's babies. We're a little ways off from that, but we do very much look forward to that.''

Morgan joked that Kelsea got a little broody after the pair became an ''uncle and aunt'', and that ''birth control'' was required to prevent any mishaps.

He also gushed about how their romance has inspired many of the tunes the 'I Do' singer has penned.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he added: ''She wakes up a smoke-show and for this she just takes it up a few notches.

''Since we got married, I feel like 90 per cent of the songs I've written have been love songs.''

Before the loved-up pair got hitched, Kelsea admitted she hoped getting married would make her life ''really full''.

She gushed: ''With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life - when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone.''

And the groom said he couldn't wait to find out how much ''better'' their life would be as a married couple.

He said: ''In the lead-up to a wedding, you ask a lot of your married friends - especially people that are in similar situations or similar age - 'Does anything change or is it just the same but a little more awesome?'

''Everyone keeps telling us, 'Ah, it gets better.' And so whatever that means, I'm looking forward to that, and it's gonna be fun.''

The two singers got together shortly after they met in March 2016, when they hosted the CMC Awards in Morgan's native Australia, and they got engaged nine months later, over a Christmas Day breakfast.

The 'Kiss Somebody' singer said of his proposal: ''It was a special moment. It was just right.''

Kelsea added: ''It was the sweetest thing ever.''