Kelsea Ballerini has been writing ''like crazy'' as she's been making her new album.

The 26-year-old country star has admitted to changing her creative process whilst making her upcoming album, which is markedly different in tone to 'Unapologetically'.

Asked what stage she's reached in making her upcoming album, Kelsea shared: ''We have 10 songs done, hundreds written, and we're trying to figure what other colours and textures we need.

''There's a song with horns, a song with a string quartet, two collaborations that are polar opposites, musically. I'm just having fun.''

The singer's previous album touches on a painful break-up, as well as her marriage to Morgan Evans.

However, her new album won't have an identifiable ''concept''.

Speaking to the BBC, Kelsea explained: ''This time, I took the pressure off having a concept and just let myself write. And I wrote like crazy. I wrote more country than I've ever written and more pop than I've ever written. We put the saddest song out first.''

Meanwhile, Kelsea also revealed the inspiration behind her new track 'Homecoming Queen?'.

She said: ''I was touring really heavily and on [social media] I was only really showing the really cool moments of my life - on stage or on a red carpet, all that kind of stuff.

''What I wasn't showing was that I was feeling really painfully insecure. So I wrote this song to say it's OK to feel what you feel, and it's also OK to share it, because we're all human. You're allowed to have a bad day, you know?''