'M*A*S*H' star Kellye Nakahara has died at the age of 72 following a short battle with cancer.
Kellye Nakahara has died at the age of 72.
The 'M*A*S*H' star - who played Lieutenant Nurse Kellye in the sitcom which stood for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital - passed away ''peacefully'' on Sunday (16.02.20) at her home in Pasadena, California, following a battle with cancer.
According to TMZ.com, Kellye was surrounded by her family when she died.
She is survived by her husband David Wallet - whom she married in 1968 - their two children Nalani Wallet and William Wallet, and their two grandchildren.
Kellye - who originally wanted to be a watercolour artist - made a name for herself when she landed the role in the Korean war comedy in 1973.
She continued to be a part of the programme until it came to an end in 1983.
The series finale titled 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen' remains the most-watched episode of television history - with more than 105 million viewers tuning in.
After the comedy wrapped, Kellye went on to bag a role in 'Clue', Eddie Murphy's 1998 version of 'Doctor Dolittle' and 'Sabrina, The Teenage Witch'.
Her death comes just weeks after M*A*S*H co-creator Gene Reynolds passed away aged 96 at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Centre in Burbank.
