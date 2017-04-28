Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been spending time with Kelly Rohrbach.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback - who recently split from Olivia Munn after a three-year romance - was spotted on a golf date with Leonardo Dicaprio's model ex Kelly in Los Angeles.

A source told TMZ: ''They appeared to be holding hands and looked flirty - until they noticed people watching them.''

Although Aaron and Olivia's split is believed to be amicable, it was previously suggested Olivia was the reason for 33-year-old Aaron's feud with his family, because his relatives allegedly don't trust the 'Magic Mike' actress.

An insider explained: ''Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse.

''When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn't trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.''

Meanwhile, Kelly, 27, split from Leonardo, 42 in 2016 and landed a role in the big screen adaptation of 'Baywatch' soon after.

And the model - who stars alongside Zac Efron, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Priyanka Chopra in the new movie - recently admitted it took her months before she was truly ''happy'' with her on-screen appearance in the iconic bathing suit.

She shared: ''You won't believe how many fittings it took to get the swimsuit right.

''It was re-tailored like 10 times to make my legs looks as long as they can and my bum look as good as possible, but I am really happy with the end result.''

However, Kelly - like her on-screen co-stars - had to work incredibly hard in the gym to get herself toned for the movie.

She explained: ''Everybody worked out hard to get their beach bodies - the guys and the girls.

''I love to eat, so I worked out really hard. I was running at least five times a week, plus I was doing a lot of weights and boxing classes.

''The great thing was that because I was doing such high-intensity workouts I got to eat steak every night during filming!''