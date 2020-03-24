Kelly Ripa is on ''root watch'' as she stays in amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' host has been forced to isolate as the virus takes hold of the world and was thus forced to skip her usual hair appointment.

Sharing a picture of her hairline on her Instagram stories, she captioned it, ''Root watch week one,'' hinting she would be giving further updates as it went along.

It comes after it was revealed Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are to donate $1 million to help the relief efforts associated with coronavirus.

A source claimed to People magazine that the money will go in part to New York Governor's Office to help purchase ventilators as well as towards WIN, which runs 11 women's shelters across the whole of New York City.

Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted she has had plastic surgery on her earlobes.

She explained: ''I had gauges, like hanging gauges. See these holes up here. These were my earholes that tore all the way through. So I had to go to a plastic surgeon ... There's a piece of my earlobe that's not there because he had to sew it together.''

Kelly revealed her love of hanging earrings led to both earlobes tearing right through, although one had a much better recovery than the other.

Pointing to her left ear, she said: ''This one really recovered very nicely. This one is perfect ... [The other one] was just way worse. The damage was worse.''