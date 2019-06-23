Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn was at his ''lowest point'' following the release of 'Gossip'.

The 33-year-old rocker - who has seven-year-old daughter Copeland Quinn with wife Katelynne - is now six months sober but he admitted he was in a ''really dark place'' as a result of not enjoying making music anymore after the release of their 2016 major label (Warner Bros. Records) record.

But as soon as he gave up alcohol and got back into the studio with his bandmates - Justin Hills, Gabe Barham, Jack Fowler and Nick Martin - to work on the material that now makes up their fifth album, 'How It Feels To Be Lost', their first on Sumerian Records, that all changed and the ''depressed and anxious'' thoughts he had fuelled by booze disappeared.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Kellin said: ''The last two years I'd got to a point where it was me blowing my top in a way.

''I got to a point where I was boiling and boiling until it all boiled over.

''I was probably at my lowest point.

''I was drinking myself to [oblivion] ... just really depressed and anxious.

''Because of that drinking it was fuelling that and making it worse.''

The 'If You Can't Hang' singer admitted he had thoughts about giving up on the band but now they are in a really good place and making their ''best'' work to date.

He continued: ''I just decided If I am going to continue doing this I am going to need to love doing it again.

''I wasn't loving it.

''I was in a really dark place. This is supposed to be something that I should love and be passionate about.

''I decided to quit drinking and we started writing music again and all of those things happened at the same time.

''Now I am six months sober and we are writing the best stuff of our careers.''

Sleeping With Sirens have returned to their heavier roots on their upcoming LP.

The lead single 'Leave It All Behind' had its live debut at All Points East festival in London last month, and was a huge hit with fans.

'How It Feels To Be Lost' is released on September 6 and is available to pre-order now via SirensMusic.co