Keith Flint's possessions sold for £347,750 at auction.

The late Prodigy star tragically passed away at the age of 49 in March this year, and in order to settle his debts, which reportedly amount to around £7.3 million, a number of his personal belongings went on sale at Cambridge's Cheffins Fine Art auction house on Thursday (07.11.19).

Bidding was delayed by 20 minutes after the auction's website crashed due to the number of online bidders piling onto the site in the hope to win some of the prized items.

The biggest sale of the auction was the 'Firestarter' hitmakers' three MTV Music Awards, two statuettes for their 1997 MTV Networks Europe Viewer's Choice Award for 'Breathe' and the 1997/1998 Best Dance Video Award for The Prodigy's 'Smack My Bitch Up', that sold together for £16,000.

Keith's NME Awards for Best Dance Act for The Prodigy in 1997, and Best Video for 'Firestarter' sold for £8,000.

A Steve Liddard custom oak and steel bed, which was expected to fetch up to £20,000, went for £8,500, and 'The Fat of the Land' presentation discs fetched £8,000.

Other items sold included the band's 'Music For the Jilted Generation' picture discs that went for £5,000, a signed John Parkin canvas sold for £4,400, and a piece of artwork of Keith in Lego form by artist Doug Murphy - who is also known as PlasticGod - went for £1,600.

Another lot of memorabilia, which included the band's May 1995 NME cover, sold for £2,200.

Other smaller items that went under the hammer included a collection of Keith's Nike trainers and some cupboards.

Auctioneer Martin Millard told NME.com ''We're delighted. ''I don't think it could have gone any better. I think it surpassed all expectations yet we had no real sense of how it was going to do.''