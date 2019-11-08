Keith Flint's possessions have sold for £347,750.

The belongings of the Prodigy star - who tragically died aged 49 in March this year - went up for auction on Thursday (07.11.19) to help settle his estate's debts, which reportedly amount to around £7.3 million.

Fans from across Europe attended the auction at Cambridge's Cheffins Fine Art auction house for a chance to bid on 170 of the singer's personal items, including his custom-made bed frame and signature nose piercings.

Martin Millard, director at Cheffins Fine Art, said: ''The Keith Flint Collection surpassed all expectations.

''The interest in the sale was phenomenal and there was a fantastic atmosphere in the saleroom throughout the evening, with fans travelling from all over Europe to attend and further bidders joining in via the internet.''

The 'Firestarter' hitmaker's entwined thorn designed oak and steel bed sold for £8,500, whilst his nose ring with a double silver cone was bought at £2,200.

However, it was the singer's three MTV Moonman awards which raised the most money, selling for £16,000 for the set.

Keith's body was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.

Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at the 2019 Glastonbury festival.

However, the band's songwriter and producer Liam Howlett, confirmed in August that The Prodigy had gone back in the studio for the first time since Keith died.

Alongside a studio snap posted on the band's official Facebook page, Liam - who is joined by Maxim in the group - wrote: ''Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock (sic)''

It's not yet known whether Keith will make a posthumous appearance on any of the new tunes.