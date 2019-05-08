Keith Flint's death has not been ruled a suicide because there is not enough evidence to categorically prove he intended to take his own life.

The body of The Prodigy frontman was discovered at his Essex home earlier this month and Chelmsford Coroner's Court has now heard Flint died from hanging and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances and there was no third party involvement.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the 49-year-old musician had intentionally took his own life.

Explaining how she reached her conclusion, she said in a statement: ''We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date.

''I've considered suicide. To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr. Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death.

''Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that.''

The coroner added that there was inadequate evidence to record the singer's death as an accident where he may have been ''larking around and it all went horribly wrong''.

The coroner told the court Keith's family and band manager did not wish to attend the inquest.

Beasley-Murray added that she's been ''touched'' by the support Flint has received from fans.

She said: ''He clearly was extremely popular, he was much-loved by so many fans. It's been very touching to see that, and of course I'm aware of the funeral service that was held in Bocking.''