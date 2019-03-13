Keith Flint's eight dogs are reportedly pining for their late owner.

The Prodigy frontman was tragically found dead at his home in Essex on March 4, with an inquest hearing that the 'Firestarter' hitmaker died from hanging.

Keith's canine pack have been affected by the 49-year-old singer's absence and are said to have been heard ''barking and whining'' after him by locals in the village.

A special dog minder, hired by his estate, has been staying at his sprawling mansion to fend for the mutts until it's decided what will happen to them.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Keith loved his dogs.

''You would always see him walking them in the fields.

''They seemed utterly devoted to him.

''People in the village have heard them barking and whining, as though they know something is just not right.

''The band seem to be doing everything they can to look after them, but they must miss him so much.''

Fans have visited the property and laid out tributes outside, including flowers and letters, to pay their respects to the 'Omen' rocker.

According to the tabloid, one of the notes reads: ''Mate, gutted that you felt the time had come, that 'you are done'.

''You are one of the most genuine people to grace this planet.

''Your music will live with me forever.''

On Monday (11.03.19), Keith's provisional cause of death was ruled as hanging at an inquest, which was opened and then adjourned.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe revealed his provisional cause of death in the two-minute hearing.

She added: ''Police attended, all protocols were followed and his death was confirmed as not suspicious.''

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Broomfield Hospital three days after the singer's death, and further investigations are still under way.

A full hearing will take place on July 23 when toxicology results are in.

Keith's bandmate, Liam Howlett, previously told fans his friend had taken his own life.

He wrote on Instagram: ''The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

I'm shell shocked , f**kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy. (sic)''

The 'Breathe' group - which also includes Maxim Reality - hailed Keith as a ''true pioneer'' and a ''legend'' in a tribute post on Twitter.

They wrote: ''It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.''

In the wake of the tragic news, his band mates have decided to axe their upcoming tour dates.