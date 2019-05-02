This year's Glastonbury festival will feature a tribute to the late Keith Flint.

The Prodigy star - who tragically took his own life in March at the age of 49 - will be honoured in the Shangri-La area of the Worthy Farm site, a line-up announcement made on Wednesday (01.05.19) revealed.

The group's former live guitarist, Gizz Butt, will man the decks for an hour-long DJ set titled 'Keith Flint Appreciation Hour'.

Other artists set to perform in Shangri-La include British punks Idles in a late-night slot on the Truth Stage, as well as rapper Denzel Curry, French heavy metal act Gojira, and the likes of Craig Charles, Elvana and The Damned.

This year, ill see Shangri-La take on the theme of 'JUNKSTAPOSITION: RE-USE - RE-CYCLE - RE-SIST' in a bit to ''illuninate progressive culture''.

The line-up announcement stated: ''Shangri-La strives to illuminate progressive culture with great urgency - in the field and beyond.

''By holding a mirror up to the masses, creating conversations, encouraging activism and stimulating all of the senses at the same time, we aim to expand minds and open hearts, motivating people in politics and play.''

It went on to hail the ''radical area'' as ''an incredible creative playground where this anarchic spirit continues to manifest in original and new ways.''

This year, Glastonbury bosses have been announcing the line-up by stages, with The Common and Silver Hayes already disclosing who will feature in 2019.

It was previously confirmed that this year's event - which takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 26-30 - will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers headline the Pyramid Stage.