Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

The body of the Prodigy frontman was discovered at his Essex home on Monday (04.03.19) morning and though police are currently at the abode, they are not treating his passing as suspicious.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: ''We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday

''We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

''The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.''

The local ambulance service revealed they were called to attend Keith's house after he was found unconscious, but he sadly passed away.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: ''We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

''We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene.''

It is not yet known how the star died.

Keith was originally a dancer for The Prodigy but stepped into the spotlight when he took lead vocals on their 1996 number one single 'Firestarter' and chart-topping follow-up 'Breathe'.

The dance group - which also includes Liam Howlett and Maxim Reality and previously included Leeroy Thornhill, who departed in 2000 - had six number one albums, including 'No Tourists', which was released just five months ago.

In January, it was announced the 'Out of Space' hitmakers would be headlining London's SW4 festival, which takes place on Clapham Common on August 24 and 25.

In recent years, Keith has enjoyed success as the owner and manager of motorcycle racing team Team Traction Control.

Keith's bandmates have yet to comment on his passing.