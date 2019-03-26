Kehlani has slammed her critics after they made comments on her decision to have a home birth when she welcomed a baby girl Adeya Nomi into the world recently.
The singer welcomed a baby girl Adeya Nomi into the world at her own home and described the birth as ''the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing'' that she has ever done but she insisted she is not trying to ''shame'' anyone else's choices.
Alongside a heart emoji, she wrote: ''all birth is extremely hard and transformative. homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth, all birth is mind blowing & powerful. using my experience to shame another's isnt what i want, power to anyone who brings life forth, it's a next level journey whichever way (sic)''
In her original post, Kehlani confirmed she had given birth to a baby girl.
She wrote at the time: ''this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i've ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. (sic)''
The 'Nights Like This' singer has been very open throughout her pregnancy and had previously shared how her battle with prenatal depression affected her.
She wrote at the time: ''2 days away from the 3rd trimester and this has been the hardest thing ever. From not knowing anything about prenatal depression nor understanding it while it's been hitting me like a bag of bricks, to being very isolated and alone internally and externally these days, to just the normal terrible sleep/no appetite/anxiety. The struggle to recognise your body in the mirror, the struggle to not feel like no matter what, no one understands. (sic)''
