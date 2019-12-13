Kehlani is ''single and focused''.

The 24-year-old singer has been romancing rapper YG for the last three months but in a now-deleted Twitter post, in which she dismissed rumours she's moved on to Tory Lanez, she revealed their relationship is over.

Kehlani - who has daughter Adeya, nine months, with former partner Javaughn - wrote in reference to Tory in the removed post: ''Because i keep seeing this. i'm addressing it. absolutely not. we made a song for my album.

''I am single. and focused.''

Meanwhile, YG, 29, admitted in October he had kissed a woman in a Los Angeles club, with his team admitting he had got ''carried away'' in a ''drunken moment''.

And the 'Go Loko' hitmaker recently posted a cryptic Instagram Story that alluded to their woes and warned Kehlani's admirers to stay clear.

He wrote: ''What Young Thug Said: Don't get shot tryna comfort my b***h while we goin thru it. I know where n***as live. Black ops.''

Kehlani has previously admitted many fans assumed she was a lesbian because of the lyrics to her 2017 hit 'Honey' but she is actually pansexual and queer.

The 'Get Like' singer received negative backlash from some fans when she revealed she was pregnant but explained that she ''can never be mad'' at her fans ''for being a little defensive'' about LGBTQ issues.

She said: ''After 'Honey' people gave me a label I didn't give myself and then got mad when I didn't fit into it.

''At the end of the day people are going to take things as they take things. I understand the harsh realities queer people face, especially queer women, especially lesbian women.

''I can never be mad at someone for being a little defensive about such a sensitive topic.''