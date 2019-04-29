Kaz Crossley is the new face of Footner.

The former 'Love Island' star has collaborated with the exfoliating sock brand to promote their products, and Kaz has taken to Instagram to to reveal that the partnership was an obvious choice for her because she always sets aside to time to keep her ''feet soft'' because of her Muay Thai training.

She wrote: ''Working out and training is a huge part of my life. I'm always on my feet and it's important to give them some TLC That's why I always set aside time to do this as part of my beauty regime. Thank you @footner_uk for keeping my feet soft throughout my time training Muay Thai. #adayinmyshoes #proudofmyfeet (sic)''

The 25-year-old reality star has previously admitted that she loves to have ''long eyelashes'' and a shiny lip gloss to keep her pout hydrated throughout the summer months.

She added: ''Long eyelashes are key for me, plus some subtle eyeshadow with a warm tone. I also always wear lip gloss, you'll very rarely see me without it on.''

And Kaz - who was a freelance makeup artist before her ITV2 stint - also credited YouTube for helping to teach her all of her professional beauty skills.

She continued: ''I'm 100 per cent self-taught and it's all thanks to YouTube. I would recommend to any aspiring makeup artists to watch makeup YouTubers.

''I became good at doing my own makeup and then wanted to turn it into a profession, so I eventually got a job working at Urban Decay on the counter in House Of Fraser.''