Katy Perry has presented Minnie Mouse with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Disney cartoon character was accompanied by her boyfriend Mickey Mouse and the 33-year-old singer as she was honoured in Los Angeles, 90 years after making her debut in short film 'Steamboat Willie'.

In a message to fans, many of whom had dressed up like her in red polka dot outfits, including Katy, she said: ''This really is the best day ever.''

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker referenced the fact that Mickey was awarded a star in 1978 and praised Minnie's look.

Speaking at the event, she said: ''Speaking of polka dots. Her style is the epitome of fun fashion, trust. To this day no one rocks a bow, the colour red or a dot quite like her, trust me I am trying.

''Seeing Minnie is like returning home, it is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of the lash.

''So today - a brief 40 years after Mickey got his star - I am delighted to honour Minnie and her magic with hers.''

Heidi Klum dressed in polka dots at the event, going for black and white rather than Minnie's red and white combination, and Lucy Hale was also in attendance.

Minnie has joined the likes of Mickey, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, and Tinker Bell in being honoured with her own star.

Ahead of the presentation, Josh Silverman, executive vice-president of global licensing at Disney Consumer Products, praised the character for being ''timeless''.

He said: ''Minnie is one of the most universally recognised animated characters in pop culture today, and her timelessness allows her to transcend boundaries and appeal to a multi-generational range of consumers.

''From young adults who connect to her individuality, style and flair, to adults who have gravitated towards her classic personality and look for decades, to the children who currently see her on 'Mickey and the Roadster Racers,' Minnie's appeal reaches fans of all ages.

''She has been brought to life on everything from handbags to toys to cosmetics.''