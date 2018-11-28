Katy Perry has mourned the passing of her close friend Angelica Cob-Baehler.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (27.11.18) to post a lengthy tribute in honour of the late music executive - who played an important role in Katy's career - after she lost her battle with cancer last week at the age of 47.

Posting a series of pictures of the pair together, Katy wrote: Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known - fighting her cancer like friggin' Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials. I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family. (sic)''

The 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker credits Angelica with ''willing her into existence'' as an artist, and ''always having her back'' when she was starting out her career.

She continued: ''We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no s**t-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she ''stole my files'' from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records. She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking - that was family.''

Katy closed off her post by asking for fans to donate to Angelica's favourite charity in her memory.

The 'Roar' singer wrote: ''I know today is #GivingTuesday, and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli's, let's honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org by clicking the link in bio. She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don't worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli (sic)''