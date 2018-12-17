Peter Andre has confirmed Katie Price will have their children for Christmas.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has had 13-year-old Junior and Princess, 11, living with him, wife Emily and their kids Amelia, four, and Theo, two, over the last year while his ex-wife got through some turbulent times in her personal life, but he's told fans the pair will be spending December 25 with their mother, because it's her turn to celebrate with them this year.

He tweeted: ''I never normally respond to anything. But Of course the children (j and p ) will be with their mum for Christmas. This was always the case. And so they should. She is their mum. Have a good day :)))''

The news will no doubt delight Katie's oldest son, 16-year-old Harvey, as she recently revealed he's lonely now Junior and Princess are living with Peter and her younger kids, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny are with their father Kieran Hayler.

She said on her reality show, 'My Crazy Life': ''Harvey's been really lonely in the house without the other kids.''

Peter, 45, recently admitted he'd been trying to ''protect'' his kids from stories about their mother.

Asked about Junior and Princess moving in with him, he said: ''We've had an amazing summer but I'm afraid I can't really talk about it...

''I'm dealing with everything that's going on at the moment and my kids are my priority, but I think it's very important to deal with these things privately and I'm doing so.

''Making sure my kids are protected and away from any negativity is my main priority.

''I just want them to focus on school and weekends and having fun.''

And with 40-year-old Katie attracting attention for her partying, Peter is doing his best to keep the children distracted, though he is always as ''honest'' as possible when they ask him questions.

He added: ''When any of the kids ask me questions, if it's anything that's a concern, I try to be as honest as I can, but I do try and find a way to divert it. I just want to keep the kids protected...

''I allow the kids to go on the internet to play their games and watch slime videos! I encourage them to focus on the things they like.

''You can't avoid the news all the time but we do our best.

''They ask questions sometimes about certain things but I try and divert their focus onto something else and keep them focused on being kids.''