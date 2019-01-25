Katie Price accepts that Peter Andre was only doing what he thought was best for their two children when he took them to live with him when she was struggling with her personal problems last year.
Katie Price doesn't ''blame'' her ex-husband Peter Andre for taking their children to live with him whilst she was ''self-medicating'' with drugs.
The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker had 13-year-old Junior and Princess, 11, living with him, wife Emily and their two kids for several months in 2018 whilst his former wife dealt with some turbulent times in private life, which included her mother Amy being diagnosed with terminal lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the split from her third spouse Kieran Hayler and legal problems which led to her using drugs to try and cope.
Katie thinks Pete - whom she split from in 2009 - was acting in his kids' best interests but she is angry that it was Kieran who told him that she was struggling, which led to her losing her children.
However, the former glamour model says that she and Pete are now sharing custody of the kids once again now she is healthy and things are back to normal.
Appearing on 'Loose Women' on Friday (25.01.19), she said: ''The kids are all back to normal. I don't blame Pete for doing what he did in the beginning. My ex Kieran told him I was self-medicating, or whatever, and he acted like a dad does, but there's more dramas there that I'm not going to go in to. But it's all back to normal now, half and half. And it has been like that for ages now.''
Katie did receive treatment at The Priory rehab clinic for post- traumatic stress disorder, not for any drug or alcohol problems.
The 40-year-old star did speak to her doctor about her issue ''self-medicating'' with drugs after realising she was acting out of character, mainly due to her unhappiness with Kieran, but she was able to ditch the drugs without any held.
Katie - who has three other kids, son Harvey, 16, from her relationship with retired soccer player Dwight Yorke, and daughter Bunny, four, and son Jett, five, with Kieran - said: ''My family and friends were really hurt and didn't know what to do because for all the years I've been in this industry I've never chose that path, I did it purely to self-medicate. I went to the doctors and I said, 'This isn't me,' and I told them the truth, I wasn't really drinking I was self-medicating on drugs basically, which is disgusting but it's my way of dealing with everything. I knew I needed help, at least I can go hold my hands up, I'm so glad I did because if I didn't speak out I would probably still be in that rut now, I was in a manipulative marriage.''
