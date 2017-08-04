Kati Nescher is ''glad'' she embarked on a modelling career later in life.

The 32-year-old model was signed to AM Model Management in 2011 at the age of 26 years old, and although fellow catwalk icons are most commonly snapped up by an agency when they are a teenager, Kati decided to put her future on hold to get ''life experience'' and give birth to her seven-year-old son Theo.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's The Edit, the star said: ''I'm glad I started modeling late. I had already left home, had my son [Theo, now seven] and people appreciated that I had life experience.''

But Kati believes she sometimes feels she is more than half of her actual age because the industry is so crazy.

She explained: ''I still had to learn how to work with people and be around all the craziness, though; sometimes I've felt 15, too.''

And Kati has revealed even when she first started gracing runways and appearing in fashion campaigns it was a mad whirlwind experience, which she didn't enjoy because she didn't have the time to take it all in.

She explained: ''The beginning of my career was intense. Modelling came into my life all of a sudden. I travelled so much in the first three years, I didn't have time to enjoy it, and I needed a break from New York, so I moved to LA. I live in West Hollywood where I can walk to the grocery store or coffee shop.''

Meanwhile, Kati is desperate to visit London and shop in the vintage stores England's capital have to offer because she is ''obsessed'' with second hand garments.

She said: ''I'm obsessed with vintage. I have an amazing Saint Laurent cape that I found in New York; it's beautiful. I want to stay in London for a week because there are so many good vintage stores there.''