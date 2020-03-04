Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says writing her new book 'The Gift of Forgiveness' was an ''emotional and vulnerable'' process.

The 30-year-old author is set to release the tome on March 10, and has said interviewing the 22 people whose stories make up the book was a difficult process, because they'd each endured ''heartache''.

'The Gift of Forgiveness' explores the most difficult and personal experiences of Katherine's 22 subjects - including Elizabeth Smart, Scarlett Lewis, Sue Klebold, Tanya Brown and more - and their subsequent journeys to finding peace and healing.

Katherine said: ''The conversations [we had] were really raw and emotional and vulnerable. I wanted to handle that with grace and awareness, and be really mindful of their heartache. Everybody read their sections and gave them the seal of approval.''

And the beauty - who is married to Chris Pratt - says she was reduced to tears multiple times throughout the interviewing, writing, and editing process.

She added: ''I had plenty of times where I just started crying because I just so wanted to do right by all of them. I was just really grateful that they even were willing to talk to me as a complete stranger. I didn't really expect having people be really excited about how I wrote about their life experiences. It was a really special thing.''

Katherine enlisted the help of her spouse Chris and her mother Maria Shriver to edit and read over excerpts from the book, and said they were both ''really impressed'' by the finished product.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''My mom was heavily involved. She'll always find something to correct or edit, and I loved having her thoughts on all of that. I don't like to send people parts of the book as I'm writing. I like it to be a final product and make sure it's perfect, so the only people who read the book [before it was done] were my husband and mom. They were both really impressed by it and also just really excited for me because they know how passionate I am about this book and this topic.''