Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says writing her new book 'The Gift of Forgiveness' was an ''emotional and vulnerable'' process.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says writing her new book 'The Gift of Forgiveness' was an ''emotional and vulnerable'' process.
The 30-year-old author is set to release the tome on March 10, and has said interviewing the 22 people whose stories make up the book was a difficult process, because they'd each endured ''heartache''.
'The Gift of Forgiveness' explores the most difficult and personal experiences of Katherine's 22 subjects - including Elizabeth Smart, Scarlett Lewis, Sue Klebold, Tanya Brown and more - and their subsequent journeys to finding peace and healing.
Katherine said: ''The conversations [we had] were really raw and emotional and vulnerable. I wanted to handle that with grace and awareness, and be really mindful of their heartache. Everybody read their sections and gave them the seal of approval.''
And the beauty - who is married to Chris Pratt - says she was reduced to tears multiple times throughout the interviewing, writing, and editing process.
She added: ''I had plenty of times where I just started crying because I just so wanted to do right by all of them. I was just really grateful that they even were willing to talk to me as a complete stranger. I didn't really expect having people be really excited about how I wrote about their life experiences. It was a really special thing.''
Katherine enlisted the help of her spouse Chris and her mother Maria Shriver to edit and read over excerpts from the book, and said they were both ''really impressed'' by the finished product.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''My mom was heavily involved. She'll always find something to correct or edit, and I loved having her thoughts on all of that. I don't like to send people parts of the book as I'm writing. I like it to be a final product and make sure it's perfect, so the only people who read the book [before it was done] were my husband and mom. They were both really impressed by it and also just really excited for me because they know how passionate I am about this book and this topic.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
Listen to his live performance of new single 'Withdrawal'.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
What's new in the music world this week?
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
These are the albums we've been loving this month.
These rock records give us hope for the rest of 2020.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Anchored by the almost ridiculously engaging Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, this sci-fi movie travels...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
What would motivate men and women to leave their families and any kind of life...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...