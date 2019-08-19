Katherine Foster is ''enjoying'' her new last name.

The 35-year-old singer was known as Katherine Mcphee before she tied the knot with David Foster in June this year, and has now said that whilst she's not quite used to the new moniker just yet, she loves hearing it.

She said: ''We've been away since we've been married, so [I'm not used to it], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I'm enjoying it.''

And although the 'American Idol' alum has become known by her maiden name, she didn't think about keeping it, because she's a ''romantic'' and always wanted to take her husband's surname.

She added: ''I'm a romantic, I've always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It's sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don't take their spouses last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it's romantic and it's a great last name.''

Katherine and the 69-year-old musician married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche on June 28, and the pair are loving married life far.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Katherine said: ''There's not arguing, no drama. It's just easy, that's how it should be.''

The couple married in front of family and friends, with David's daughters Sara and Erin Foster both in attendance as the couple said their I dos.

And David's other daughter Amy recently said she thinks he and Katharine are ''perfect for each other''.

She said: ''I know that some people have been hating on that relationship. All I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It's love. The haters [can] shut the f**k up because they are perfect for each other. I'm so close with [McPhee]. She's amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can't say enough about her.''