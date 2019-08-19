Katharine McPhee Foster decided to take her husband David Foster's surname as she felt it was ''romantic'' to do so.
The 'Scorpion' star is going by McPhee Foster now since marrying the singer in June and she loves the ''traditional'' nature of taking a partner's surname.
Asked why she decided to take his surname, she said: ''I'm a romantic. I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society. I like the idea. I think it's romantic and it's a great last name ... We've been away since we've been married, so not [yet], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I'm enjoying it.''
And Katharine adores being with David, admitting their relationship is just incredibly ''easy''.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''We just love being with each other. There's no arguing, no drama. It's just easy. That's how it should be.''
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress and singer is keen to have kids with David and she has his daughters Erin and Sara's blessings.
The trio discussed the prospect during a trip to the Hamptons, with a source adding to Us Weekly magazine: ''Sara and Erin fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.''
And Sara had previously sung Katharine's praises, insisting she will be a ''great addition'' to the family.
She said: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [about kids]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful. The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool. My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''
