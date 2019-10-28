Katharine McPhee Foster is ''really obsessed'' with facial oil.

The 'Scorpion' star can't get enough of the skincare product and likes to lather it on before she puts her make up on.

Speaking to LifeMinute.tv, she said: ''I'm really obsessed with facial oil. I like pound my skin with lots of oil before I put my make up on. I think it's a nice barrier for your skin.''

Meanwhile, Katharine previously confessed she had been ''so anti-red lip'' for a long time until she was forced to wear it for a television and she became obsessed with it.

She added: ''I've always been so anti-red lip. Not anti-red lip for other people, but just for myself because I'm like, Ugh, this looks terrible. Like I hated wearing it last season [of Smash].

''But I found that I can wear red lipstick now with my dark hair by just not wearing [other] makeup, just focusing on the lip. Giorgio Armani makes these new sort of colour-stained ones - they almost feel like a lip gloss. They stay on all day, and I have them in the traditional blue-red colour, the traditional red, really deep color, and an orange-red colour. I actually brought it to set when I was doing Marilyn because I loved it so much. But I like wearing it even more just as a brunette, you know, as myself.''

From time to time, Katharine likes to have bold make up.

She shared: ''I feel like every springtime or summer, it's like, 'go bold with this colour!' And then I'll go out and buy the pencil in a pretty, aquamarine colour and then I put it on with my outfit and I'm like wait, I can't do this right!''