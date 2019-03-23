Kate Wright has thrown her step-daughter Tia a pink-themed birthday party.

The former reality star has been romancing soccer star Rio Ferdinand for two years and has embraced her step-mother duties, and on Friday (22.03.19) she threw a lavish birthday party for seven-year-old Tia, whom Rio had with his late wife Rebecca Ellison.

The party was complete with pink decorations - including hundreds of pink balloons, pink roses, and a pink telephone box - three towers of cupcakes, and stacks of Domino's pizza.

In a post on Instagram which showed off the decorations, Kate wrote: What a party Thank you so much to the amazing Brenda from @neribaeventstyling (first pik) for making our little girls dreams come true! It was more than we could wish for. Two happy princesses dancing all night. Thank you so much (sic)''

Another snap, which showed the boxes of pizza, was captioned: When I cheat .... I don't do it in halves pizza party @dominos_uk (sic)''

Kate, 28, got engaged to 40-year-old Rio in November, and it has been said Tia and her brothers - Lorenz, 10, and Tate, eight - adore the former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star.

The children even want the couple to give them a new baby brother or sister.

Kate said: ''The kids would like a little brother or sister; they say 'I dreamt that you were pregnant.' But right now we're just happy with our little unit.''

Rio's wife Rebecca Ellison was just 34 when she died from breast cancer in May 2015 and he started dating Kate in 2017, who previously said she was hugely impressed with how he has coped since Rebecca's passing.

She said: ''The way Rio's coped and brought up his children is amazing. Without Rebecca being there, he had to take on a softer role. His children need to see love, and if you're a hard man you can't show that.''