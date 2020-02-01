Kate Wright teared up as she admitted she finds it ''hard'' to be a step-mum.

The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star became step-mum to her husband Rio Ferdinand's three children - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight - after they married last year, four years after he tragically lost his wife, Rebecca Ellison in 2015.

Getting emotional and teary, she admitted: ''I just want the children to be happy.''

Rio said: ''There ain't no manual that tells you how to become a step-mum.''

Speaking in the trailer for for their 'Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily' BBC documentary, Kate added: ''It's hard for us so I just can't imagine how hard it is for the kids.''

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old former reality TV star previously claimed that the loved-up couple rescued each other from misery after Rio was made a widower in 2015.

She said: ''We really did save each other. Rio was at a stage in his life where he had lost his wife and I was also lost. I faced a struggle with anxiety, panic attacks and low self-esteem. They are my family. I love them dearly and they have helped me go on a journey to love myself and figure out who I am. We have all been through bad times and yet we are all together. Going through so much brings you even closer. Rio and the kids mean everything to me.''

Rio was ''so emotional'' when he saw Kate walk down the aisle with his children.

Kate said: ''Having the boys walk me down the aisle was just amazing. It was a hugely important moment for me and they did so well. Seeing Rio at the altar made me feel so happy, I couldn't wait to get to him. Especially as he was so emotional. It was everything that I had imagined it to be, but I didn't cry at that moment. I cried all my tears in the morning!''