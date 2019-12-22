Kate Wright feels as though she and husband Rio Ferdinand saved each other.

The 27-year-old former reality TV star - who married the retired soccer player earlier this year - has claimed that the loved-up couple rescued each other from misery after Rio was made a widower in 2015.

Kate told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''We really did save each other. Rio was at a stage in his life where he had lost his wife and I was also lost.

''I faced a struggle with anxiety, panic attacks and low self-esteem. They are my family. I love them dearly and they have helped me go on a journey to love myself and figure out who I am.

''We have all been through bad times and yet we are all together. Going through so much brings you even closer.

''Rio and the kids mean everything to me.''

Rio's first wife Rebecca died of breast cancer in May 2015, aged 34.

The former sports star - who has kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight - subsequently decided to dedicate a room at home to Rebecca and his late mother Janice.

Kate shared: ''We have a room in the house which is called Mummy and Nanny's room and it has photos of them in there. The kids love it and do their homework there.''

Kate also revealed that she and Rio are hoping to extend their family one day, admitting that their children have already been offering them advice on the issue.

The British star - who first found fame on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - said: ''The boys would like a boy and Tia would like a girl. One day we will.''